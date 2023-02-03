Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.8% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,792 shares of company stock worth $37,105,757. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.47. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $130.52 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

