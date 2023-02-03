Chellitcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.44 (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Chellitcoin has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chellitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $8.44 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chellitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.00423576 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.33 or 0.28891841 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00468865 BTC.

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin’s genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

