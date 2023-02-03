Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

CIA opened at C$6.65 on Monday. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$3.99 and a twelve month high of C$7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.32. The stock has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

