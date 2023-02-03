CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.89

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$121.89 and last traded at C$119.96, with a volume of 323143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$114.04.

GIB.A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. The company has a market cap of C$28.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

