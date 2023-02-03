Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Trading 50% Higher

Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 18,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 6,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Century Global Commodities Trading Up 50.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$11.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores and develops for iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

