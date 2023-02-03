Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.
Century Communities Stock Performance
Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $68.56.
Century Communities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Century Communities by 165.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 25.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 523,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 104,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Century Communities by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Century Communities by 72.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.
