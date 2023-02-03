Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celularity’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Celularity from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Celularity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CELU opened at $0.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.18. Celularity has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Insider Transactions at Celularity

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 76.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Celularity will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Hariri bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,024,996 shares in the company, valued at $13,963,493.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celularity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELU. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Celularity by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celularity by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.