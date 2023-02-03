Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.95 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.39). Approximately 14,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.38).

Celtic Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market cap of £102.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,160.00.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

