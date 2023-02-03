CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.29.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $88.54 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.