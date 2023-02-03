Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Gap Down to $278.11

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $278.11, but opened at $257.00. Cavco Industries shares last traded at $271.60, with a volume of 1,551 shares traded.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $3.42. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $577.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,751,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9.0% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 292,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,082,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 248,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,170,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

