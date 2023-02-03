Casper (CSPR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.04 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Casper has a total market cap of $390.09 million and $6.04 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,474,813,269 coins and its circulating supply is 10,723,910,084 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,473,656,844 with 10,722,829,335 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03623777 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $7,248,909.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

