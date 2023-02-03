Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.20-$5.50 EPS.
Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. 1,391,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.35%.
In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.
Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.
