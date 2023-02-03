Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

CAH traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,148,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,407. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

