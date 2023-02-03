Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $90.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAH. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 3.6 %

CAH opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 426.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Stories

