Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.20-$5.50 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 3.3 %

CAH traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.79. 1,598,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

