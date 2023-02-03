Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,252 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up 1.2% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,724. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

