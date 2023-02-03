Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE COF opened at $118.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average is $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

