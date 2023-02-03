Cantor Fitzgerald Raises CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $13.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CBAY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $722.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.21. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 265,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 119,149 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

