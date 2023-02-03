Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Pfizer Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.35. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

