Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

