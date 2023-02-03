Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cowen from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.10.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS traded up C$3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.79. 1,882,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,376. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.89. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$20.01 and a 12-month high of C$43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63.

Insider Activity at Canada Goose

Canada Goose Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total transaction of C$27,745.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

