Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,483,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 3,018,635 shares.The stock last traded at $20.37 and had previously closed at $18.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOS. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Canada Goose Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. Research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $25,797,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 158.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 839,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,426,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

