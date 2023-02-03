Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $251-271 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.95 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.69-$0.77 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Price Performance

GOOS traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.81. 15,683,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Canada Goose has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $34.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 928.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.