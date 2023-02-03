Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Down 10%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) shares dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 237,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 212,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canada Carbon Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.95 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Canada Carbon Company Profile

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

