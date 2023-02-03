Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $175.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Bill.com Trading Down 28.8 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $262.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Bill.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

