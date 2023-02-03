Camden Capital LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Camden Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.15. 2,844,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,640. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

