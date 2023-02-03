Camden Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.88. 651,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,432. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

