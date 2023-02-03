Camden Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,318 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 40,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 184,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,802 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $86.44. 3,595,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,141,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.56. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

