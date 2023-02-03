Camden Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.67. 2,583,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,157,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,798.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

