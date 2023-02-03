Camden Capital LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Camden Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.6% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.75. 14,003,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,014,066. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day moving average of $181.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.