Camden Capital LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Camden Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 3.2% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after buying an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after buying an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,619,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.05. 481,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $458.45 and a 200 day moving average of $447.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

