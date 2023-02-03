Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,320. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,688 shares of company stock worth $4,049,303. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

