Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.15. The stock had a trading volume of 43,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $356.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.85.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,083 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,302. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

