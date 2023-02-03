Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $14.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1,662.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,275 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $98.63. The stock had a trading volume of 931,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,870. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.