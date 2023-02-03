Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,719,000 after purchasing an additional 418,534 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 932,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 70,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 169,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. 65,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

