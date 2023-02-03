Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 157,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 98,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ATGE traded up $5.05 on Friday, reaching $43.69. 27,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

