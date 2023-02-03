Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.59 and last traded at $39.63. 537,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 917,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $835.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 37.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.