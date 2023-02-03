Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 7,406 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $19.20.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 168.20%. The company had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

