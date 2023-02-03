Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 7,406 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $19.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 168.20%. The company had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
