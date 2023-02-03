Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.01 on Friday, hitting 17.10. 11,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,071. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.42 and a 52-week high of 21.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 16.29.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

