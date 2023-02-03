Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPZ traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.29. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.42 and a fifty-two week high of 21.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $437,000.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

