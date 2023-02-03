Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance
CGO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 12,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,232. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO)
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.