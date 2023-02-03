Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

CGO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 12,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,232. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

