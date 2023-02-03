Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 58,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 36,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 207,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

