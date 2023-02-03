CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.47

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 107569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

CAIXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.91) to €3.70 ($4.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.46) to €4.25 ($4.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.84) to €4.35 ($4.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

