CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.47

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 107569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAIXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.91) to €3.70 ($4.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.46) to €4.25 ($4.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.84) to €4.35 ($4.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.
CaixaBank Trading Down 4.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.
CaixaBank Company Profile
CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CaixaBank (CAIXY)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.