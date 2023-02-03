C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $95.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 49.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

