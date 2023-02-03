Bull Street Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bull Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.60. 1,071,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,170. The company has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.66 and a 200-day moving average of $199.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

