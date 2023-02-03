Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. 6,412,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,606,047. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $248.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

