Bull Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bull Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.46. 2,234,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

