BTG (LON:BTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $840.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.37) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.37). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.37), with a volume of 271,742 shares.

BTG Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 840 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 840. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47.

BTG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.