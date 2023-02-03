Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.07 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50-11.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BC. DA Davidson downgraded Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE:BC traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.58. 1,514,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,316. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

About Brunswick

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Brunswick by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $333,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

