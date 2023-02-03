Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BC traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.51. 433,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after buying an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,561,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

