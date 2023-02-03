Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:BC traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.51. 433,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after buying an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,561,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.
